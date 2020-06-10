Infrastructures Minister vows national carrier in Armenia
June 10, 2020 - 16:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan has said that he will do everything in his power so that Armenia has a national carrier, Aysor.am reports.
Papikyan on Wednesday, June 10 weighed in on the problems facing the country’s civil aviation and said that all the violations have risen throughout the years, not just in 2019.
The European Commission earlier updated the EU Air Safety List, banning all Armenian airlines from flying within the European Union as they do not meet international safety standards.
Papikyan said the current government continues “ to be the legal successor of all the leaders of Armenia and is responsible for any shortcomings” in our country.
