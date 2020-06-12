Armenia: 29 people charged in North-South road project case
June 12, 2020 - 13:50 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 29 people, including four former or current officials, have been charged in the case of the construction of the North-South Road Corridor in Armenia, the Prosecutor's Office reveals.
The North-South is a major infrastructure project aimed at connecting the southern border of the country with its northern point via the 556 km Meghri-Yerevan-Bavra highway.
According to the country’s authorities, a total of AMD 4,2 billion ($8.6 million) of damage has so far been caused to the state.
Loans worth hundreds of millions of dollars have been attracted for one of the country’s most serious construction projects, but the road has not been completed.
