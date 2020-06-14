Armenia coronavirus cases grow by 663 to reach 16,667
June 14, 2020 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 663 to reach 16,667 on Sunday, June 14 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 133 more people have recovered, five patients have died from Covid-19.
82,324 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 6214 people have recovered, 269 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 91 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
