Armenia reports 425 new coronavirus cases, 295 recoveries

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 425 to reach 17,489 on Tuesday, June 16 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 295 more people have recovered, eight patients have died from Covid-19, while two others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

85,556 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 6,571 people have recovered, 293 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 96 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.