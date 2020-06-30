Armenia reports 415 new coronavirus cases, 751 recoveries

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 415 to reach 25,542 on Tuesday, June 30 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 751 more people have recovered, 10 patients have died from Covid-19, while four others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

111,844 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 14,048 people have recovered, 443 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 147 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.