Armenia reports 415 new coronavirus cases, 751 recoveries

Armenia reports 415 new coronavirus cases, 751 recoveries
June 30, 2020 - 11:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 415 to reach 25,542 on Tuesday, June 30 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 751 more people have recovered, 10 patients have died from Covid-19, while four others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

111,844 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 14,048 people have recovered, 443 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 147 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

 Top stories
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospitalArmenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers157 out of Armenia's 190 Covid-19 patients related to 2 primary carriers
The first case is a woman who arrived from Italy amid the raging pandemic and attended a crowded engagement party.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
U.S. State Dept.: Armenia, Azerbaijan have more IFVs than they're supposed to
Armenia: Pashinyan says parliament clash is "a despicable provocation"
Covid-19 aid: Armenia distributes $120m among 1/3 of population
Armenia's coronavirus cases climb to reach 11,817
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Coronavirus: Karabakh sending humanitarian aid to U.S. David Melkumyan said medical supplies manufactured in Karabakh will be sent to California.
Fauci: Covid vaccine may not provide herd immunity if people refuse it Fauci said he would "settle" for a coronavirus vaccine that is between 70% and 75% effective.
India bans TikTok, 58 other Chinese apps as tensions escalate India is banning TikTok and several other apps, saying they pose a "threat to sovereignty and integrity."
NASA scientist, detained in Turkey for four years, returns to U.S. The scientist, Serkan Golge, arrived in Washington on a commercial flight shortly after midnight.