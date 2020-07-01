Armenia: Covid-19 infections grow by 523 as 515 recover

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia grew by 523 to reach 26,065 on Wednesday, July 1 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 515 more people have recovered, 10 patients have died from Covid-19, while two others carrying the virus have died from other causes.

113,665 tests have been performed since the beginning of the outbreak in the country, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 14,563 people have recovered, 453 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 149 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.