Azerbaijan resumes shelling of Armenian positions
July 13, 2020 - 10:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani military on Monday, July 13 morning resumed provocations and continued to shell Armenian positions, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said in a Facebook post.
Stepanyan said the Armenian side has retaliated and did not rule out more losses on the Azerbaijani side.
In another Facebook post, the spokeswoman revealed that the Armenian side has suffered no casualties. She said all the attempts of the rival "are targeted and neutralized."
According to her, the Armenian Armed Forces are not firing on Azerbaijani settlements, targeting only the engineering infrastructure and technical means of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.
A group of Azerbaijani soldiers riding an UAZ vehicle attempted to cross the border to Armenia on Sunday. After the Armenian side fired warning shots, the Azerbaijani servicemen abandoned the car and returned to their position. A little more than an hour later, Stepanyan said Sunday, the Azerbaijani troops launched a second attempt to cross the border, this time using artillery fire. Stepanyan said the Azerbaijani soldiers were thwarted back to their positions, with no casualties reported on the Armenian side. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry has so far reported four deaths and continued shelling the Armenian positions
