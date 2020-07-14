Azerbaijani army targets Armenian town with combat drones
July 14, 2020 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan on Tuesday, July 14 used combat drones to target civilians infrastructures in the Armenian town of Berd.
Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said no casualties have been reported.
Stepanyan said earlier on Tuesday that the Armenian Armed Forces have stopped the movement of tanks on the Azerbaijani side.
Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions on Sunday. On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani military resumed provocations and continued firing on Armenian positions. On the Armenian side, two police officers and three contract servicemen have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths. Azerbaijan also fired from large caliber grenade launchers to target civilians' homes in border villages.
A source told PanARMENIAN.Net , meanwhile, that The Armenian Armed Forces have now "occupied" a new position in the province of Tavush, which neutralizes the communication routes of one of the largest Azerbaijani bases in the region.
