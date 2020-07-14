Azerbaijani army targets Armenian town with combat drones

Azerbaijani army targets Armenian town with combat drones
July 14, 2020 - 11:35 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan on Tuesday, July 14 used combat drones to target civilians infrastructures in the Armenian town of Berd.

Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said no casualties have been reported.

Stepanyan said earlier on Tuesday that the Armenian Armed Forces have stopped the movement of tanks on the Azerbaijani side.

Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions on Sunday. On Monday morning, the Azerbaijani military resumed provocations and continued firing on Armenian positions. On the Armenian side, two police officers and three contract servicemen have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported at least four deaths. Azerbaijan also fired from large caliber grenade launchers to target civilians' homes in border villages.

A source told PanARMENIAN.Net , meanwhile, that The Armenian Armed Forces have now "occupied" a new position in the province of Tavush, which neutralizes the communication routes of one of the largest Azerbaijani bases in the region.

 Top stories
Lawmaker: Armenia has downed several Azerbaijani dronesLawmaker: Armenia has downed several Azerbaijani drones
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61RSF: Armenia's position on press freedom index unchanged at 61
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Armenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospitalArmenia: Newly-married doctor and nurse “honeymooning” in hospital
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33Levon Aronian’s wife, Arianne Caoili, dies aged 33
Caoili got into a car accident on March 14 and underwent several surgeries before being taken back to the intensive care unit.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenia reports 322 new coronavirus cases, 293 recoveries
Armenia's coronavirus cases climb to reach 11,817
Viva-MTS, FPWC carry on with energy projects in Armenia's provinces
Armenia lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Turkey to cover Hagia Sophia's Christian mosaics during prayers The Christian icons would be uncovered and be open to all visitors at other times.
Armenian military publishes footage from punitive measures The Armenian Army has published footage from punitive measures taken against Azerbaijan overnight.
Armenia strikes an Azerbaijani drone fire control system The Azerbaijani military has been using combat drones to target civilian homes in border settlements in Armenia.
Karabakh reports five new coronavirus cases 124 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 79 others are quarantined.