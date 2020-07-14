Armenian army reports two more deaths

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Defense Ministry on Tuesday, July 14 reported two more deaths on the border with Azerbaijan.

Junior sergeants Smbat Gabrielyan and Grisha Matosyan were killed in Azerbaijan's shooting from across the border.

Two officers, Major Garush Hambardzumyan and Captain Sos Elbakyan, were killed earlier on Tuesday.

On July 12, Azerbaijan launched two failed infiltration attempts on the border with Armenia whose troops immediately identified the saboteurs and thwarted them back to their positions. Since the next morning, the Azerbaijani military has been firing on the Armenian positions, also using large caliber grenade launchers and combat drones to target civilian homes in several border settlements. Four servicemen of the Armenian army have been killed, and two police officers and three contract soldiers have sustained slight injuries, while Azerbaijan has reported 11 deaths.