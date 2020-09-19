Georgia reports 187 new Covid-19 infections

PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Saturday, September 19 reported 187 new coronavirus infections registered in the past day.

The country has announced 3306 Covid-19 cases, including 19 deaths and 1481 recoveries, since the beginning of the outbreak.

According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 5850 individuals are under quarantine, while 836 others are watched by doctors.

Under a recent government decision, people are now required to stay in quarantine for 12 days instead of the previous 14.