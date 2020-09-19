Georgia reports 187 new Covid-19 infections
September 19, 2020 - 16:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Georgia on Saturday, September 19 reported 187 new coronavirus infections registered in the past day.
The country has announced 3306 Covid-19 cases, including 19 deaths and 1481 recoveries, since the beginning of the outbreak.
According to fresh figures from Georgia's health authorities, a total of 5850 individuals are under quarantine, while 836 others are watched by doctors.
Under a recent government decision, people are now required to stay in quarantine for 12 days instead of the previous 14.
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Sept. 19 marks defeat of Ottomans by Armenian Legion in Battle of Arara Forty days after Turks and Germans lost the Battle of Arara, Ottoman Empire asked for armistice.
295 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Artsakh parliament will move to Shushi in 2022 Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan proposed to move the parliament to Shushi weeks ago.
U.S. deploys reinforcements to Syria after Russia clashes Incidents between U.S. and Russian forces that patrol that part of the country have escalated this year.