Gold mine use violations by Tsarukyan’s firm reach the Prosecutor's desk

PanARMENIAN.Net - Multi Group Concern, which belongs to oligarch and lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan has been exploiting the Mghart gold mine in Armenia's Lori province without a water use permit since 2011, according to the country’s Inspectorate for Nature Protection and Mineral Resources.

The mining complex was reportedly operated without an environmental impact assessment for the processing plant and tailings dump.

The Minister of Environment Romanos Petrosyan has now sent a letter to the Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan and the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan.

In the letter, the Minister proposed the Prosecutor General to instruct relevant agencies to study the entire process and act in accordance.