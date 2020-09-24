Gold mine use violations by Tsarukyan’s firm reach the Prosecutor's desk
September 24, 2020 - 10:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Multi Group Concern, which belongs to oligarch and lawmaker Gagik Tsarukyan has been exploiting the Mghart gold mine in Armenia's Lori province without a water use permit since 2011, according to the country’s Inspectorate for Nature Protection and Mineral Resources.
The mining complex was reportedly operated without an environmental impact assessment for the processing plant and tailings dump.
The Minister of Environment Romanos Petrosyan has now sent a letter to the Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan and the Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Suren Papikyan.
In the letter, the Minister proposed the Prosecutor General to instruct relevant agencies to study the entire process and act in accordance.
Top stories
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
RSF said media diversity has blossomed but the government has failed to reduce the media’s polarization.
Narek Vanesyan shared a picture of the couple on Facebook and said he met them at a recent inspection.
Partner news
Latest news
Beijing "punishes" 1,100 officials over virus prevention measures Beijing's statement did not contain details of the punishments meted out to officials.
Microsoft releasing a non-subscription Office suite in 2021 Microsoft says it will release a new, flat-price version of its Office productivity software in 2021.
Spanish Senate ratifies Armenia-EU agreement The agreement provides a comprehensive framework for Armenia and the EU to work together.
French mayor addresses threats of Azerbaijanis over Karabakh flag Mourier said she is receiving threats not only from the Azerbaijani dictator, but also Baku's allies from Turkey.