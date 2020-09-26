WHO: Two million Covid-19 deaths "very likely" even with vaccine
September 26, 2020 - 10:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The global coronavirus death toll could hit two million before an effective vaccine is widely used, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned, according to the BBC.
Dr Mike Ryan, the WHO's emergencies head, said the figure could be higher without concerted international action.
Almost one million people have died with Covid-19 worldwide since the disease first emerged in China late last year.
Virus infections continue to rise, with over 32 million cases confirmed globally.
The start of a second surge of coronavirus infections has been seen in many countries in the northern hemisphere as winter approaches.
So far, the U.S., India and Brazil have confirmed the most cases, recording more than 15 million between them.
But in recent days, there has been a resurgence of infections across Europe, prompting warnings of national lockdowns similar to those imposed at the height of the first wave of the pandemic.
"Overall within that very large region, we are seeing worrying increases of the disease," Dr Ryan said of the marked spike in cases in Europe.
He urged Europeans to ask themselves whether they had done enough to avoid the need for lockdowns - and whether alternatives, such as testing and tracing, quarantines and social distancing, had been implemented.
Photo. Reuters
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia planning to buy 600,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine $6.3 million will be spent on acquiring the vaccine, the average cost of one dose calculated at $10.55.
330 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh troops continue controlling the situation on the contact line and protecting their positions.
Armenian Catholicos to meet Pope Francis at Vatican Karekin II will meet the pope at the Vatican, as well as give his blessing to the Armenian community of Milan.
Karabakh announces 17 new Covid-19 cases in the past day 338 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 104 others are quarantined.