Armenia reports 429 new coronavirus cases, 175 recoveries

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 429 to reach 49,072 on Saturday, September 26 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 175 more people have recovered, one patient has died from Covid-19, while two others carrying the varus have died from other causes in the past 24 hours.

A total of 4289 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 43,576 people have recovered, 948 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 295 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.