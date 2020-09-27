Azerbaijan firing from 300mm or larger caliber rocket systems

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan is firing from 300mm or larger caliber rocket launching systems it has in its arsenal, Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan has said.

SInce launching a large-scale military offensive along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact on Sunday, September 27 morning, the Azerbaijani military has used Russian Smerch, Turkish Kasırga, Chinese-Belorussian Polonez rocket launchers, to name a few.

According to recent information, the Armenian side has destroyed three helicopters, 20 drones, 30 tanks and infantry fighting vehicles.

Both Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization of their male population.

The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.

Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan has already briefed Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office, on the situation along the Karabakh contact line.

The last major escalation on the contact line of Nagorno-Karabakh was in April 2016 when Azerbaijan resumed hostilities against Karabakh. Throughout the four-day military campaign, 64 soldiers, 13 volunteers and four civilians, including a child, were killed and more than 120 people were wounded on the Armenian side. According to information from the U.S. Department of State, Azerbaijan lost more than 270 people in total.