Armenia: Azerbaijan paving the way for buildup of hostilities
September 29, 2020 - 10:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian Foreign Ministry has said that Azerbaijan is paving the way for expanding hostilities by spreading disinformation about Armenia.
"We deny the accusation of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry about alleged rocket fire from the Vardenis region of Armenia to the Dashkesan region of Azerbaijan," the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, September 29.
"We strongly condemn Azerbaijan's attempts to further destabilize regional peace and security."
Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.
