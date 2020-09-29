Azerbaijani shelling Armenian villages

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azerbaijani military is now shelling the villages near the town of Vardenis in Armenia's Gegharkunik province, Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on Facebook Tuesday, September 29.

"Vardenis villages are under shelling at this moment," Hovhannisyan wrote.

According to governor of Gegharkunik province, Gnel Sanosyan, no casualties have been reported.

UPDATED: Civilian killed in Armenia in Azerbaijan's shelling from across the border

Sanosyan lauded the Armenian side's competence and published a photo from the scene.

As reported earlier, an Azerbaijani drone hit a bus in the town of Vardenis on Tuesday. Also, the Azerbaijani military shelled the Armenian positions nearby.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military.