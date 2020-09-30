Karabakh army reports exchange of artillery fire along entire line of contact

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Defense Ministry spokeswoman Shashan Stepanyan said Wednesday, September 30 the Nagorno-Karabakh sides are engaged in exchange of artillery fire along the entire line of contact.

"Two enemy UAVs were destroyed above Stepanakert overnight," Stepanyan said.

Azerbaijan launched a major offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. On September 29, the Azerbaijani army began shelling position and civilian settlements in Armenia, which resulted in civilian casualty.