Armenia coronavirus cases surpass 50,000

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 458 to reach 50,359 on Wednesday, September 30 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 152 more people have recovered, one patient has died from Covid-19, while two other carrying the virus have died from other causes in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3146 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 44001 people have recovered, 959 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 297 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.