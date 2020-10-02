Casualties reported in Stepanakert after Azerbaijan's multiple rocket strikes

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijan has just struck Nagorno-Karabakh's capital Stepanakert with heavy rockets three times, Karabakh's Human Rights Defender Artak Beglaryan said on Twitter on Friday, October 2 evening.

"Seems residential buildings destroyed. Many casualties," Beglaryan said.

This is Azerbaijan's second attack of the day on Stepanakert, with the first targeting the Center of Emergency Service and a group of civilians.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.