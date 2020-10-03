More than $20 million raised for Karabakh in six days

PanARMENIAN.Net - More than $20 million has been donated to a fundraising campaign initiated by Hayastan All-Armenian Fund to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.

The campaign was launched on September 28. Donations can be made on the foundation's website, as well as via money transfers to special bank accounts.

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.