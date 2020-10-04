Karabakh President returns from the front

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan has returned from from front, he said in a Facebook post on Sunday, October 4 morning.

"I just returned from the frontline. I have been in different parts. Excitement, feat, and heroism are everywhere. Our victory is irretrievable, as the demeanour of our defenders is an exceptional manifestation of the collective strength and perpetuity of the Armenian people," Harutyunyan wrote.

"I would like to express my special thanks to the Defense Army and its personnel for brilliantly fulfilling their task."

Harutyunyan had left for the front to "do [his] part in in the battle".

Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.