Armenians block traffic in Hollywood, LA to protest against Azeri aggression

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian protesters in Los Angeles have shut down Sunset Boulevard chanting to demand international media coverage fro Azerbaijan's aggression against Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh, Communications Director at the Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region Alex Galitsky said on Twitter.

Galitsky said the Armenian demonstrators were chanting “CNN tell the truth,” demanding international media end its silence on Azerbaijan’s genocidal aggression against Armenia and Artsakh.

A group of Armenians then blocked traffic on both sides of the 101 Freeway in Hollywood on Saturday, October 4 night.

The demonstrators were holding the Armenian flag and occupying freeway lanes for about an hour, CBS News reports.