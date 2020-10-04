Armenia reports 571 new coronavirus cases, five deaths

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 571 to reach 52,496 on Saturday, October 3 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 89 more people have recovered, while five patients have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 3258 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 44,672 people have recovered, 977 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 302 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.