Aliyev's aide posts, then deletes photo of alleged Turkish soldier in Ganja
October 4, 2020 - 15:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Hikmet Hajiyev, the foreign policy aide to the Azeri president, on Sunday, October 4 published a photo of the city of Ganja, which features a man dressed in what looks like a military uniform with a Turkish flag patch on its arm, standing in front of buildings damaged in Karabakh's rocket fire.
The now deleted image is further proof that Turkey is directly involved in hostilities unleashed by Azerbaijan against Nagorno-Karabakh.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Saturday that some 150 high-ranking Turkish military officials have been stationed in Azerbaijani command centers.
On Sunday, the Karabakh army struck the Ganja military airfield in the second biggest city of Azerbaijan. Firing has now stopped upon Karabakh President Arayik Harutyunyan's command to avoid civilians losses.
Azerbaijan launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
