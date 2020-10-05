Armenia reports 181 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths

PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 181 to reach 52,677 on Monday, October 5 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.

Fresh figures also revealed that 38 more people have recovered, while seven patients have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 1054 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.

So far, 44,710 people have recovered, 984 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 302 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.