Armenia reports 181 new coronavirus cases, seven deaths
October 5, 2020 - 11:21 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Armenia grew by 181 to reach 52,677 on Monday, October 5 morning, according to information provided by the Health Ministry.
Fresh figures also revealed that 38 more people have recovered, while seven patients have died from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.
A total of 1054 tests have been performed in the past day, the National Center For Disease Control and Prevention said.
So far, 44,710 people have recovered, 984 have died from the coronavirus in the country, while 302 others carrying the virus have died from other causes.
Top stories
The parliament on September 16 approved the proposal with 116 votes in favor and one against.
Eight ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan – 95 shots overall – were registered on the border overnight.
In Armenia, takeaway food and a pint of beer (around 0.6 liters) cost £4.18 and £1.00, respectively.
A source has published a photo if one of the downed UAVs which it said is most probably ThunderB drone.
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Arab League chief slams Turkey's intervention in Karabakh fighting Ahmed Aboul Gheit said Turkey is facing a group of differences with regional and superpower parties․
EU urges Karabakh parties to cease fighting immediately The High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy said fighting should stop immediately.
Karabakh again urges Azeris to leave cities hosting military facilities A Karabakh presidential spokesman said that Azerbaijan is firing rockets on Stepanakert and Shushi.
Stepanakert under Azerbaijan's intensive rocket fire Nagorno-Karabakh]s capital Stepanakert is under Azerbaijan's rocket attack as of October 5 morning.