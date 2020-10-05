19 civilians killed in Azerbaijan's aggression against Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - 19 civilians – one little girl, seven women and 11 men – were killed in Azerbaijan's aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) between September 27 and October 4, according to information provided by the office of the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh.

Besides, two people were killed in Azerbaijan's fire from across the border in Gegharkunik province of Armenia.

The Ombudsman's office said in an analysis that about 80 people were wounded in the reporting period, of which 60 sustained serious injuries.

"Since September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces have targeted more than 60 civilian settlements in Artsakh. As a result, numerous infrastructure and private property damages have been recorded. In particular, based on preliminary data, more than 2100 residential houses, shops and other properties, more than 240 cars, about 350 infrastructural and industrial facilities have been seriously damaged," the analysis said.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.