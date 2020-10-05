19 civilians killed in Azerbaijan's aggression against Karabakh
October 5, 2020 - 22:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - 19 civilians – one little girl, seven women and 11 men – were killed in Azerbaijan's aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) between September 27 and October 4, according to information provided by the office of the Human Rights Ombudsman of Artsakh.
Besides, two people were killed in Azerbaijan's fire from across the border in Gegharkunik province of Armenia.
The Ombudsman's office said in an analysis that about 80 people were wounded in the reporting period, of which 60 sustained serious injuries.
"Since September 27, the Azerbaijani armed forces have targeted more than 60 civilian settlements in Artsakh. As a result, numerous infrastructure and private property damages have been recorded. In particular, based on preliminary data, more than 2100 residential houses, shops and other properties, more than 240 cars, about 350 infrastructural and industrial facilities have been seriously damaged," the analysis said.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of civilian settlements.
Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has launched a fundraising campaign to support Nagorno-Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
Top stories
Hovhannisyan reminded about Karabakh's warning addressed to the residents of cities hosting military facilities.
The statement comes amid multiple media reports concerning the transfer of foreign fighters to Azerbaijan.
The profane and racist graffiti attack on San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School was discovered on July 20-21.
179 people have so far recovered from the disease in Karabakh, while 112 others are quarantined.
Partner news
Latest news
Mnatsakanyan: World's top diplomats stress consequences of Azeri aggression Lavrov said earlier that the foreign offices of Russia, France and the United States are preparing a statement.
Armenian PM's son signs up to join the army as volunteer He also published a photo from the registration and enlistment office, wearing a military uniform.
Azerbaijan wants Turkey part of future Karabakh peace process Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev said Turkey must be involved in the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process․
Armenia PM: If we don't stand up now, we'll be subjected to genocide Nikol Pashinyan said Armenians will be subjected to genocide unless everyone stands up for the nation.