Azerbaijani Army ordered to continue offensive against Karabakh
October 6, 2020 - 16:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday, October 6 ordered the Azeri army to continue their offensive along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact, Interfax.az reports.
"Hasanov instructed the Azerbaijani Army to plan attacks on the military-strategic infrastructure on the adversary's territory using the weapons with great destructive power," a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reads․
Hasanov's comments came after Karabakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan said the situation remains stable but tense.
Also Tuesday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.
Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.
Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.
Top stories
Moderna’s proposed price would apply to the United States and other high-income countries.
According to reports, Hashimov was the Chief of Staff of the 3rd Army Corps of the Azerbaijani Army.
A spokesperson, said a doctor gave her a vaccination on Friday, then tested positive for the virus shortly after.
Czechs and foreign nationals with permanent or long-term residence will not be allowed to leave the country.
Partner news
Latest news
Witness: Smerch projectiles land near ICRC office in Stepanakert Stepanakert is under Azerbaijan's rocket fire again, according to an Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson.
Stepanakert under Azerbaijan's rocket fire again A Karabakh presidential spokesman said the Defense Army has dealt serious blows to the Azerbaijani units.
Armenia: Azerbaijan deploys reserve forces hours after OSCE MG statement The Armed Forces of Azerbaijan have launched a large-scale attack in the south of the line of contact.
Armenia PM visits Karabakh for consultations Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on October 5 traveled to Nagorno-Karabakh's capital, Stepanakert