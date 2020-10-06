Azerbaijani Army ordered to continue offensive against Karabakh

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday, October 6 ordered the Azeri army to continue their offensive along the Nagorno-Karabakh line of contact, Interfax.az reports.

"Hasanov instructed the Azerbaijani Army to plan attacks on the military-strategic infrastructure on the adversary's territory using the weapons with great destructive power," a statement from Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry reads․

Hasanov's comments came after Karabakh presidential spokesman Vahram Poghosyan said the situation remains stable but tense.

Also Tuesday, the Armenian Foreign Ministry reiterated the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan, with help from Turkey, launched a large-scale offensive against Karabakh (Artsakh) in the morning of September 27, shelling Armenian positions and civilian settlements with large caliber weapons and rocket systems. Armenia and Karabakh have introduced martial law and total mobilization. The Armenian side has reported deaths and injuries both among the civilian population and the military. International and local journalists too have been injured in Azeri shelling of towns and villages.

Donations can be made to Hayastan All-Armenian Fund, which has launched a fundraising campaign to support Karabakh amid Azerbaijan's aggression.