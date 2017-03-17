For little painters
Armenian startup creates coloring game for children
Modern mobile devices have already become an inseparable part of our life. Here, the task of the adults is to familiarize their children with interesting brain games, as the kids are fast learners, especially when the development process is exciting.
March 17, 2017
PanARMENIAN.Net - Pic Pen LLC Armenian startup has developed an educational mobile application that allows children to improve their creative skills and get involved in the game, guiding the process by themselves. Pic Pen Coloring Book app works on principle of “paint yourself”, being a coloring game for the little artists.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net startup co-founder Shahen Kosyan noted that Pic Pen Coloring Book differs from other similar games thanks to the variety of tools and masterfully created emotional pictures.
The application consists of 6 thematic worlds, each of which includes 24 pictures and 120 colors. According to the developers, the game will be systematically updated.
“Our main task is to encourage kids to use their imagination and grow into an inquisitive personality. This is the only application for children that offers 4 tools at once: pencil, felt pen, brush and ornament filler. The players can paint, or color with a special pen as they can do in case with paper coloring albums,” Kosyan says.
One of the advantages of the Pic Pen Coloring Book is the simplicity of the painting process, because the colors don’t mix within their fields, which makes the game more pleasant and interesting. Inspired by the idea to create an exciting and useful game for their own children, the developers invented Pic Pen Coloring Book. The game was initially meant for preschoolers, but the experience showed that it’s captivating for kids up to 10 years old.
“The game process is accompanied by music composed specially for it. The music is different for each picture. Currently, the application is available for iOS devices and can be downloaded from App Store. It is compatible both with Apple Pencil and other styluses. Kids can also paint using their own fingers. The colored pictures can be saved and printed via AirPrint. And the last but not least, there is no advertisement at all,” Kosyan concludes.
Arman Gasparyan / PanARMENIAN.Net
