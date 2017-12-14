PanARMENIAN.Net - The crib will sing a lullaby, tell a story and put the child to sleep

“Cribby is equipped with a camera, scales, an audiobook player which can also play lullabies of different nations. The cradle will thus sing a lullaby for parents or tell fairy tells to the child,” Navasardyan said.

According to him, the crib enables audio and video communication, while sound and motion sensors help parents follow the child from a distance, managing the cradle with a smartphone app.

“Parents will receive notifications in the event that the kid should wake up or start crying,” Navasardyan explained.

Not just design, but also comfort

“Made of environmentally friendly materials - mostly wood - the cradle has special drawers for basic child care supplies,” the co-author explained.

If the newborns were able to speak, they would say how much they love the crib

Besides the Armenian market, the creators of the project will try to sell the cot in foreign markets too. They also promise to do everything possible to make the cribs accessible to the Armenian parents.

“Cribby will undoubtedly find its place in the market. It is a pity that the newborns do not speak, otherwise they would tell you how great Cribby is," Navasardyan joked.