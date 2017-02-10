Armenia to build ropeway in Garni, a major tourist site

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Ministry of Nature Protection is planning to construct a ropeway in Garni, a town in central Armenia, where classical Hellenistic temple of Garni is situated, Minister Artsvik Minasyan told reporters on Friday, February 10.

Minasyan said investment projects worth around $180 million will be implemented in the environmental sector overall.

“We have adopted the policy of consolidating financial resources for environmental protection and implementing the targeted projects,” Minasyan said.

Detailing the ropeway project, the Minister said it includes the natural monument Symphony of the Stones and Khosrov Forest State Reserve.

“We want to implement a project, which will be directly associated with the Khosrov reserve and provide an interesting route,” Minasyan said.

“Our final aim is to have a ropeway that will take visitors to the Symphony of the Stones.”

According to preliminary estimates, the project will cost some $5 million, Minasyan added.

Also, he said, a bridge and tourist info centers are planned to be built.