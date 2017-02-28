Drip irrigation may become mandatory in Armenia: minister
February 28, 2017 - 18:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Drip irrigation is likely to become mandatory across Armenia, agriculture minister Ignaty Arakelyan said Tuesday, February 28, addressing the Farmers’ Congress, initiated by the Armenian office of Oxfam in cooperation with the Agricultural Alliance of Armenia.
He said a corresponding project is under development now. According to him, the drip irrigation system will reduce water costs and improve the quality of crops.
He added that calculations are now underway to determine the amount of loans for installation of the systems by farmers, ARKA reports.
The HALO Trust has cleared 88% of the known minefields in Karabakh and is hopeful that by 2020 Karabakh will be 100% mine free.
the ministry of nature protection continues implementing thorough inspections at Dilijan national park prevent illegal logging and poaching cases.
According to a report published by SCImago database, Armenia is ranked 65th globally among a total of 239 countries and territories.
Cases of abuse of power or official misconduct also decreased in the reporting period, dropping to 136 from 168 a year before.
