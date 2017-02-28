Drip irrigation may become mandatory in Armenia: minister

PanARMENIAN.Net - Drip irrigation is likely to become mandatory across Armenia, agriculture minister Ignaty Arakelyan said Tuesday, February 28, addressing the Farmers’ Congress, initiated by the Armenian office of Oxfam in cooperation with the Agricultural Alliance of Armenia.

He said a corresponding project is under development now. According to him, the drip irrigation system will reduce water costs and improve the quality of crops.

He added that calculations are now underway to determine the amount of loans for installation of the systems by farmers, ARKA reports.