Alternative Energy Project brings outdoor lighting to Armenian villages

PanARMENIAN.Net - Horbategh community of Vayots Dzor province is one of those settlements where attacks by wild animals such as bears and wolves are quite common. The village has 262 inhabitants whose main sources of income is cattle-breeding, bee-keeping, and agriculture. Because of darkness on streets in the evening, wild animals enter the village, damage the residents' gardens, fields and beehives, get into barns and kill sheep, rams and steers.

Outdoor lighting infrastructure was destroyed in Horbategh after the collapse of the Soviet Union, and the village lacked enough resources to solve the problem.

The Foundation for the Preservation of Wildlife and Cultural Assets (FPWC) and VivaCell-MTS have summed up the results of yet another joint program implemented in the framework of the Alternative Energy Project. An outdoor lighting system, consisting of 65 LED lamps, has been installed in Horbategh community of Vayots Dzor. As a result of the project, the whole territory of the community has been provided with a street lighting system along a 2.300 m area.

The environmentally friendly and energy-efficient systems are used for the first time. Founder of FPWC Ruben Khachatryan, VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian, head of Horbategh community Gagik Sandrosyan and community residents attended the launch of the system.

“What we are trying to achieve with this program is crucially important. The civilized and forward-looking world strives to downgrade consumerist approaches. This, basically, is the shortest and most efficient way of reducing poverty and improving people’s lives. Launching an environmentally friendly and energy-saving system is beneficial for everyone,” said Yirikian.

The use of latest technologies in environmental protection initiatives promotes nature conservation, energy efficiency and community development, VivaCell-MTS said in a astatement on Tuesday, March 28.

The environmentally friendly and energy-efficient LED lights will reduce outdoor lighting costs by up to 80%. Outdoor lighting will be provided from 9:00pm to midnight in summer, and from 6:00pm to 11:00pm in winter. On holidays, street lighting will be provided all night long. LED bulbs are efficient and durable, and last much longer than the regular ones.