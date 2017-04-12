Armenia acquires Verba surface-to-air missile systems

PanARMENIAN.Net - Following the Four-Day War in April 2016, Armenia has acquired Verba man-portable surface-to-air missile systems, Hay Zinvor (Armenian soldier) newspaper cited a military official as saying.

Azerbaijan on April 2, 2016 launched a large-scale military offensive against Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) which claimed the lives of hundreds on both sides. Top Armenian and Azerbaijani defense officials reached an agreement on the cessation of hostilities on April 5 in Moscow.

“After the April events, appropriate conclusions have been draw,” colonel Artur Poghosyan said.

“Drastic measures have been taken to accelerate the process of upgrading air defense systems of frontline units with modern equipment."

“A large batch of Igla-S and Verba portable anti-aircraft missile complexes have been obtained," he added.

The purchase of Igla-S systems was first reported on in February 2016, while that of Verba complexes has just been revealed.

With a flight ceiling of up to 3500 meters, Igla-S and Verba have a range of 0.5-6 km.