A refreshing twist: Fanta gets a new look

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fruit flavoured sparkling soft drink Fanta has undergone a major branding change. At the heart of the brand’s transformation is a new visual identity, designed to reflect Fanta’s fruity, fun and vibrant nature.

Driving the new look of this much loved, world famous beverage, which has been around since 1955, are the new logo and the unique twisted bottle. Nearly two years in the making, this uniquely shaped bottle is an industry-first, replacing traditional, symmetrical designs with a revolutionary spiral version. The new bottle features across 500ml, 1L and 1.5L formats and is already available in stores in Yerevan and around the country.

“This year is a very important one for Fanta and Fanta fans all over the world, who will now enjoy their favorite drink in a totally new and refreshing format. It is very important for us to keep our local portfolio in line with innovations made by The Coca-Cola Company globally, of course considering the preferences of Armenian consumers. We believe that this new look, which fully reflects the nature of Fanta, will be especially oved and well suited to the taste of dynamic and active Armenian youth”, said Christoph Speck, the General Manager of Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia.

To spread further the “Fantastic” mood and celebrate the new launch with Fanta fans, Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia will organize Fanta giveaways and dancing celebrations in Yerevan during the course of May.

Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia is a subsidiary of Coca-Cola Hellenic Company. It has been operating in Armenia since 1996, being the only authorized bottler of Coca-Cola products in the country. The Company’s beverage portfolio includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, BonAqua, Burn, Powerade, as well as Nestea, Dobriy, Rich and Schweppes.