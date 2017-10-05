TripAdvisor's compilation of 10 best restaurants of Yerevan
October 5, 2017 - 18:05 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - TripAdvisօr is constantly updating information on the best restaurants and cafes in the Armenian capital city of Yerevan, based on feedback from travelers and restaurant goers.
Dargett Craft Brewery in downtown Yerevan currently tops the list. A beer-lovers' hub, Dargett serves 20 types of craft beer, made with high-quality ingredients, best traditions of brewing and the latest technologies. Also, visitors enjoy pop, rock or country music and enjoy delicious food.
Next comes In Vino, the first wine club, merchant and bar in Armenia, offering more than 800 wines from Armenia and all over the world. Also, the club offers a wide range French, Italian, German, Greek, Danish and Armenian cheese, meats, olives, nuts and special desserts.
Lavash.Restaurant is the third favorite eatery among travelers and the residents of the city, which offers European, national Armenian, as well as long-forbidden dishes.
The Club is an uncommon combination of gallery, restaurant, tea room and a wine cafe. The real star here is the creative Armenian cuisine prepared with a French touch and served with truffle and paired wines.
Rounding out the top five is another wine house, Wine Republic. "Wine and dine, live happily" is the motto of this nice place which boasts a big variety of "the drink of the Gods."
Also included in the best 10 restaurants are Tavern Yerevan, CRUMBS Bread Factory, Anoush Restaurant, Vinograd and Black Angus Yerevan.
