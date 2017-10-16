// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenian graffiti artist sees Henrikh Mkhitaryan as motivation for kids (video)

 October 16, 2017 - 16:25 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Graffiti of Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was recently spotted on one of Yerevanstreets.

Authored by Armenian artist Arthur Avagyan (Ruthra Naygava), Mkhitaryan's portrait was painted on the territory of the Center for Assistance to Children in the administrative district of Zeytun.

In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.net, the artist said the graffiti was aimed at motivating children though Mkhitaryan's image.

"I drew similar graffiti for similar purposes in different places - Yerevan, Kapan, Tbilisi," he said.

"Mkhitaryan's portrait is created in a place where a group of socially vulnerable children spend a lot of time. I believe that such children, and all the kids in general, need strong motivation to believe in their dreams. And Mkhitaryan sets an excellent example for them."

Photo: Arthur Avagyan's FB page
