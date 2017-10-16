Armenian graffiti artist sees Henrikh Mkhitaryan as motivation for kids (video)
October 16, 2017 - 16:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Graffiti of Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was recently spotted on one of Yerevanstreets.
Authored by Armenian artist Arthur Avagyan (Ruthra Naygava), Mkhitaryan's portrait was painted on the territory of the Center for Assistance to Children in the administrative district of Zeytun.
In a conversation with PanARMENIAN.net, the artist said the graffiti was aimed at motivating children though Mkhitaryan's image.
"I drew similar graffiti for similar purposes in different places - Yerevan, Kapan, Tbilisi," he said.
"Mkhitaryan's portrait is created in a place where a group of socially vulnerable children spend a lot of time. I believe that such children, and all the kids in general, need strong motivation to believe in their dreams. And Mkhitaryan sets an excellent example for them."
Photo: Arthur Avagyan's FB page
Top stories
Journalist and writer Andrei Khvostov was the first to express such an idea which was supported by other Estonian writers too.
Sahakyan said that the newly-established company cann't consider Armenia as a potential market for the comping 10 years.
Tis year's Yerevan Half Marathon, slated for October 15, promises to be the best and largest running event in Armenia.
Armenia might be both one of the oldest and one of the youngest nations in the history of beer making, The Smithsonian said in an article.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh insists on its participation in peace negotiations Nagorno Karabakh demands the restoration of full-fledged talks with the direct participation of Artsakh, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
Armenian Genocide doc wins IDA Special Mention award The International Documentary Assn. has announced its initial round of nominees for the 33rd annual IDA Documentary Awards.
Iran vows to react to 'Trump misbehavior ' If Iran is expected to pay a price for the deal without benefiting from it, Tehran will sure enough reconsider the issue, Larijani said.
Only solution is for Karabakh to remain outside Azerbaijan: Armenia President Serzh Sargsyan has said that the only solution to the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is for Artsakh to remain outside Azerbaijan.