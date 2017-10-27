Two Armenian universities make it to QS EECA Rankings
October 27, 2017 - 12:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The 2018 results of the QS EECA University Rankings are out now, featuring 250 of the top universities in emerging Europe and Central Asia, including two in Armenia.
Compiled by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) - a British company specialising in education and study abroad - the ranking is based on a methodology which assesses each institution on nine key performance indicators, including employer and academic reputations, faculty/student ratio and papers per faculty.
The list was extended from 200 last year and contains the Yerevan State University (YSU) in the 181st position, as well the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University in the 201st spot.
A public university founded in 1919, YSU is the largest university in Armenia, having seen around 100,000 students graduate since then.
The Slavonic University, meanwhile, is an intergovernmental higher educational institution established in 1997 by the Russian and Armenian governments. According to the ranking, more than 25% of those studying at the university are international students.
Leading the list is Lomonosov Moscow State University, which has been holding on to the top spot for the fourth year running.
Novosibirsk State University (Russia), University of Tartu (Estonia),Saint-Petersburg State University (Russia) andCharles University (Czech Republic) round out the top five.
Moreover, six universities in Azerbaijan and one in Georgia also made it to the top 250 rankings.
