Armenia's anti-corruption campaign a matter of national security: president

PanARMENIAN.Net - For Armenia, the fight against corruption is a matter of national securitywhich has no alternative, president Serzh Sargsyan said at a session dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the formation of the Special Investigation Service on Tuesday, November 28.

According to him, in order to create a safe and competitive country Armenians should constantly strengthen democratic achievements.

"Constitutional reforms that launched four years ago first and foremost were based on the need to guarantee the rule of law. Under this principle, the idea of universal equality before the law will be realized," the president said.

"According to statistical data, almost half of the cases you are investigating are related to corruption and official offenses. Therefore, the steps to counter such phenomena should be proportionate to their nature and prevalence, while the fight against corruption must be tougher and much deeper."