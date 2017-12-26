Armenia to offer flights to more European countries

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, the company Director General Robert Hovhannisyan told a press conference on Tuesday, December 26.

“Starting from April 23, we will fly to Cologne twice a week, and from April 19 to Lyon. Airports in Germany and France offered us discounts," Hovhannisyan said

According to him, tickets to Europe will be at low tariffs, which will allow the population to no longer transit through other countries to fly to the cities in question.

Hovhannisyan added that launching these flights will help increase the flow of tourists to Armenia from Europe.

The airline will also carry out charter flights to more destinations.

Starting from the summer of 2018, the carrier will fly to Varna and will resume flights to Erbil and Baghdad from March.

In April 2018, Armenia's fleet will be joined by a new liner - the Embraer 190.