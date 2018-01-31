Every second man in Armenia is a smoker, survey reveals
January 31, 2018 - 12:19 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - More that half of the male population of Armenia - 51,5% - are smokers, while 1.8% of women are in the country’s smoking community, a new report by the health ministry revealed recently.
94.3% of smokers prefer factory-made cigarettes, the STEPS national survey says.
56,4% of adults breathe in secondhand smoke at home while 26,6% are exposed to passive smoking at work.
The report says that 1300-1500 cases of thoracic, bronchial and lung malignant neoplasms are diagnosed in Armenia each year.
According to statistical data, lung cancer death rates are 5-6 times higher among men than among women.
At the same time, about 55,000 new cases of circulatory system diseases are registered in the country per annum.
2349 respondents aged between 18 and 69 participated in the survey.
Top stories
Armenia Aircompany will conduct regular flights to Germany and France starting from April 2018, Robert Hovhannisyan said.
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenia was among the 10 most popular travel searches among the residents of the United Arab Emirates, Google revealed.
The pint-sized metropolis of the country, Yerevan punches far above its weight in terms of arty offerings, author Neeta Lal says.
Partner news
Latest news
Levon Aronian half a point behind Tradewise Chess Festival leader Armenian grandmaster Levon Aronian drew the round 8 match against Grigoriy Oparin of Russia at the Tradewise Chess Festival.
60 people to confront Nassar in court ahead of prison sentence Judge Janice Cunningham has set aside several days for roughly 60 people who want to confront Nassar or have their statement read in court.
Armenia says expects European Parliament to ratify CEPA by 2019 In the framework of a four-day visit to Brussels, Ashotyan met the EPP foreign relations coordinator Cristian Dan Preda.
Henrikh Mkhitaryan among best XI January transfer window With the January transfer window drawing to a close, Goal has picked the best team of players who have switched clubs this month.