Every second man in Armenia is a smoker, survey reveals

PanARMENIAN.Net - More that half of the male population of Armenia - 51,5% - are smokers, while 1.8% of women are in the country’s smoking community, a new report by the health ministry revealed recently.

94.3% of smokers prefer factory-made cigarettes, the STEPS national survey says.

56,4% of adults breathe in secondhand smoke at home while 26,6% are exposed to passive smoking at work.

The report says that 1300-1500 cases of thoracic, bronchial and lung malignant neoplasms are diagnosed in Armenia each year.

According to statistical data, lung cancer death rates are 5-6 times higher among men than among women.

At the same time, about 55,000 new cases of circulatory system diseases are registered in the country per annum.

2349 respondents aged between 18 and 69 participated in the survey.