Azerbaijan opens fire towards Armenia border troops

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani troops have opened fire towards the defense units of the Armenian armed forces in Noyemberyan, Tavush province, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net

According to him, only firearms were used by the Azeri forces, while the village has sustained no damage.

The crossborder fire by Azerbaijan was registered on Tuesday, February 26.