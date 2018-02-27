// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Azerbaijan opens fire towards Armenia border troops

Azerbaijan opens fire towards Armenia border troops
February 27, 2018 - 16:42 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Azerbaijani troops have opened fire towards the defense units of the Armenian armed forces in Noyemberyan, Tavush province, defense ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a conversation with PanARMENIAN.Net

According to him, only firearms were used by the Azeri forces, while the village has sustained no damage.

The crossborder fire by Azerbaijan was registered on Tuesday, February 26.

 Top stories
Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018Armenia on Fodor’s Go List of destinations for travel in 2018
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Armenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The SmithsonianArmenian refuge home to ultra-rare Caucasian leopard: The Smithsonian
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
Armenia included in $150,000 luxury round-the-world tripArmenia included in $150,000 luxury round-the-world trip
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
Armenia, a safe-haven for foreigners: JAMnewsArmenia, a safe-haven for foreigners: JAMnews
JAMnews has prepared an article about immigrants from across the globe who have chosen Armenia as a safe haven.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

 Most popular in the section
Armenian opus: Livemint's take on Yerevan's old-world elegance
Armenia one of 10 most popular travel searches among UAE residents
Armenia to offer flights to more European countries
Armenia's first-ever high-speed bobsleigh track opening in 2018
Home
All news
Overview: Society
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Researchers discover more genes associated with schizophrenia The largest of its kind, the study examined genetic data in 100,000 individuals including 40,000 people with a diagnosis of schizophrenia.
Turkey: Czech release of former PYD leader is 'support for terror' Turkey said the release of the former leader of a Syrian Kurdish political party by a Czech court was "a clear support for terror".
Russian troops filmed guiding attack choppers against Islamic State A YouTube channel has released footage of a Russian Mi-28 attack helicopter carrying out an assault against a group of IS militants.
Vandals confuse Armenians with Jews, damage wrong monument The monument in Novokuznetsk has the form of an open book, with Armenian and Russian alphabets inscribed on the reverse.