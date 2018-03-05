Three int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - FMD K & L Europe, an aftercare beneficiary of the Development Foundation of Armenia, signed a memorandum of understanding with Swiss companies Sylex and Clinerion to promote biotechnology in Armenia.

In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia and introduce the best international practice in the country.

“The advanced technology, professional experience and capacity of our partners inspire confidence that this initiative will create new opportunities for industry development,” said the CEO of FMD K&L Europe, Kirit Velani.

“The company's assessment of foreign investment is best expressed by bringing other foreign companies to Armenia, a good example of which is the trilateral program,” said the DFA’s Aftercare team leader Hayk Mirzoyan.

As reported earlier, FMD K&L Europe is increasing investments and expanding its activities to the Armenian provinces at the initiative of its employees and with the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia.

The new program is aimed at creating jobs in the provinces and hiring high-qualified personnel.