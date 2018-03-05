Three int'l companies team up to develop biotechnology in Armenia
March 5, 2018 - 11:57 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - FMD K & L Europe, an aftercare beneficiary of the Development Foundation of Armenia, signed a memorandum of understanding with Swiss companies Sylex and Clinerion to promote biotechnology in Armenia.
In particular, the three companies will cooperate to boost investments in biotechnology and clinical research in Armenia and introduce the best international practice in the country.
“The advanced technology, professional experience and capacity of our partners inspire confidence that this initiative will create new opportunities for industry development,” said the CEO of FMD K&L Europe, Kirit Velani.
“The company's assessment of foreign investment is best expressed by bringing other foreign companies to Armenia, a good example of which is the trilateral program,” said the DFA’s Aftercare team leader Hayk Mirzoyan.
As reported earlier, FMD K&L Europe is increasing investments and expanding its activities to the Armenian provinces at the initiative of its employees and with the support of the Development Foundation of Armenia.
The new program is aimed at creating jobs in the provinces and hiring high-qualified personnel.
Top stories
Baddiel and Herring travelled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan for the opening episode of the Brewster's Millions-inspired show.
Armenia is one of Fodor’s Go List of destinations which the magazine compiled as a reminder to hold strong to your enthusiasm for exploration.
Smithsonian Magazine has prepared an article about the Caucasian leopard which dates back millennia in Armenia’s history and iconography.
According to tweets by founder and CEO Geoffrey Kent, the trip, beginning in LA culminating in NYC, offered a host of activities in Armenia.
Partner news
Latest news
Kanye West supports Armenian American art magnate The Gagosian gallery is owned by famed art dealer Larry Gagosian, who was once listed #1 on Forbes’ “Top Ten Art Dealers.”
Lyon mayor visits Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan The mayor of the French city of Lyon, Georges Képénékian, visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.
Syrian Air Force, army go on high-alert in north Hama Syrian troops and armor have been assembling at designated rally points whilst reconnaissance assets survey rebel movements.
Karabakh talks to intensify after Armenia, Azerbaijan elections: Baku “We are going to continue the negotiations more intensively after the establishment of new governments in both countries,” Mammadyarov said.