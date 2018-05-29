Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia unveils RISE Management Trainee program
May 29, 2018 - 16:37 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia has introduced its RISE Management Trainee program, aimed at empowering young talented graduates to start their careers, unbottle their potential and transform into the next generation of leaders.
RISE Management Trainee program is a full-time job, lasting for two years, where participants gradually become familiar with the work in the FMCG industry, receive mentorship from the top-leaders of the field, get a chance to be a part of or lead important and impactful projects implemented by Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia, and much more.
“We are constantly looking for top young talents who bring us new ideas and develop fast to shape the business. Our RISE program offers a unique chance for young. highly potential- and performance-driven talents, with little or no working experience, to get a paid job, and an opportunity to make an impact and grow fast as a leader in a way to become an experienced professional in 2-year time”, said Christoph Speck, the General Manager of Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia.
The program is open for students in their final year, as well as graduates and participants of Masters studies with no or up to 2 years of working experience, fluent in English, eager to learn and open for mobility opportunities.
Candidates can apply to the department of their choice filling in the online application.
Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia - a subsidiary of one of the world’s largest producers of soft drinks, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company – has been operating in Armenia since 1996. It is the sole authorized bottler of products of The Coca-Cola Company in Armenia.
A bright team of more than 350 professionals is directly engaged in the Company’s daily activity, playing an integral role in the Company’s success.
In addition to its business activity, Coca-Cola Hellenic Armenia, as a responsible member of the Armenian society, has been active in initiating corporate social responsibility projects. Youth empowerment, stewardship of water resources, energy conservation and climate protection as well as community development are amongst key pillars of the Company’s corporate responsibility activity.
