Armenia may reduce water tariffs for the socially disadvantaged

June 19, 2018 - 18:13 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Water tariffs may be reduced for low-income families in Armenia.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Artur Grigoryan and a Viola Group representative.

Prospective projects that the company may be implementing in the country were also high on the agenda.

According to a statement from the Energy Ministry, the sides expressed readiness to continue collaborating with each other in order to provide the population with quality services and improve the water supply.

