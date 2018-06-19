Armenia may reduce water tariffs for the socially disadvantaged
June 19, 2018 - 18:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Water tariffs may be reduced for low-income families in Armenia.
The issue was discussed at a meeting of Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Artur Grigoryan and a Viola Group representative.
Prospective projects that the company may be implementing in the country were also high on the agenda.
According to a statement from the Energy Ministry, the sides expressed readiness to continue collaborating with each other in order to provide the population with quality services and improve the water supply.
Top stories
One of the most important destinations of Armenia, the capital city of Yerevan with the imposing Mount Ararat is a sight to see, the article says.
The analysis reveals that Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey saw the biggest growth of arrivals in the first three months of 2018.
Power is currently in Armenia as she is a member of the Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity Selection Committee.
In Armenia, the tariff for electricity for socially vulnerable families may decrease by 10 drams in the near future.
Partner news
Latest news
Largest Syrian army convoy heading south for Daraa offensive The convoy includes armored vehicles, T-72 and T-90 tanks, MLR launchers, artillery and machinegun-equipped vehicles.
Researchers discover gene that could affect fertility in women In experiments on mice, researchers at Nanjing Medical University tried to shut down the MTOR gene at all stages of egg cell development.
Armenia's Alashkert to face Scotland's Celtic in July Armenian football club Alashkert have been drawn against Scotland's Celtic in the Champions League first qualifying round.
Kim Kardashian accepts MTV Movie & TV Award on behalf of her family Reality TV star Kim Kardashian accepted the 2018 Movie & TV Award for Best Reality Show for "Keeping Up With The Kardashians."