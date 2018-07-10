Foreign participants of Francophonie Summit won’t pay Armenia visa fee
July 10, 2018 - 11:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Foreign citizens arriving in Armenia to participate in the 17th Summit of La Francophonie on October 10-11 will be exempt from the state fee for visa (AMD 3000 - apx. $6), a corresponding draft decision included in the agenda of the government’s Tuesday, July 10 meeting reveals.
According to the document, the proposal seeks to facilitate the entry of foreigners to Armenia for the participation in the summit.
Another draft decision proposes exempting the heads of government and international delegations and the accompanying persons from the requirement to obtain a visa.
The 17th La Francophonie Summit will be held in Yerevan on October 11-12. More than 50 heads of state and 100 delegations are expected to participate in the gathering in the Armenian capital.
