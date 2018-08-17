Artsakh: Azerbaijan’s sabotage has nothing to do with Armenia situation
August 17, 2018 - 16:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Spokesman for the President of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) Davit Babayan has said that Azerbaijan’s latest sabotage has nothing to do with the current political situation in Armenia.
“Terrorism has no logic. Such attempts have been made by Azerbaijan in the past and will be made in the future too,” Babayan told PanARMENIAN.Net
According to him, Baku is thus trying to challenge the vigilance of the Armenian side.
As reported earlier, a 15-member group of Azerbaijani troops launched an attempted attack against Karabakh just after midnight on Friday, August 17. The Artsakh frontline units identified the saboteurs on time and threw them back to their positions.
