Brigitte Macron: this is an extra ordinal welcome which we will remember for a long time

First ladies of XVII La Francophonie Summit participant countries together with Armenian PM’s wife, Anna Hakobyan visited museums in Yerevan.

After visiting Cafesjian museum, French president Emmanuel Macron’s wife, Brigitte Macron talked with journalists, reports Panorama.am.

“I want to say thank you to Armenia for this exceptional welcome. We have learnt so much more after being here and we don’t want to leave. This is an extra ordinal welcome which we will remember for a long time and will visit Armenia again”, said Brigitte Macron.

General Director of UNESCO, AudreyAzoulay congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on high level organization of Francophonie Summit during their meeting. Azoulay also mentioned that she is happy to be in Yerevan and attend this important event which brings francophone countries together.