YSU improves standing among Eastern European universities

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan State University has improved its standing in the top 300 universities of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, according to a new report released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS),a British company specialising in education

In the new report, the YSU is among the institutions that have taken the 151st-160th spots, whereas last year it was somewhere between 181st and 190th positions.

Also included in the top 300 are the Russian-Armenian University (191-200) and the American University of Armenia (201-250).