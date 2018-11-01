// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

YSU improves standing among Eastern European universities
November 1, 2018 - 12:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan State University has improved its standing in the top 300 universities of Eastern Europe and Central Asia, according to a new report released by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS),a British company specialising in education

In the new report, the YSU is among the institutions that have taken the 151st-160th spots, whereas last year it was somewhere between 181st and 190th positions.

Also included in the top 300 are the Russian-Armenian University (191-200) and the American University of Armenia (201-250).

QS University Rankings: Eastern Europe and Central Asia
Armenia eco-camps entice more and more foreign travelers

Green tourism on the rise in Syunik

