Henrikh Mkhitaryan among Europe's 100 top-performing stars: SkySport

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been included in the list of 100 top-performing players from Europe's biggest leagues, according to SkySport.

"Mkhitaryan has been in and out of the Arsenal team since Unai Emery's appointment, but he has fared well statistically," the article says.

"There have been two goals and an assist in 525 minutes of Premier League action so far, and he also ranks highly at Arsenal for shots and chances created."

The Armenia international came off the bench to strike Arsenal's equalizer against Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 11.