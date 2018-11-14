Henrikh Mkhitaryan among Europe's 100 top-performing stars: SkySport
November 14, 2018 - 18:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been included in the list of 100 top-performing players from Europe's biggest leagues, according to SkySport.
"Mkhitaryan has been in and out of the Arsenal team since Unai Emery's appointment, but he has fared well statistically," the article says.
"There have been two goals and an assist in 525 minutes of Premier League action so far, and he also ranks highly at Arsenal for shots and chances created."
The Armenia international came off the bench to strike Arsenal's equalizer against Wolverhampton Wanderers on November 11.
Top stories
Armenia position in the latest FIFA ranking has dropped one notch to the 101st spot. Belgium, France and Brazil top the ranking.
Reigning World Chess Champion Magnus Carlsen has played chess against Armenian-German professional boxer Arthur Abraham.
Armen Gyulbudaghyants has been confirmed as head coach of the Armenian national football team, the Football Federation said.
Former head coach of the Albanian national football team Gianni De Biasi could become the new head of the Armenian team.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Iranian commander urges naval cooperation with Italy In near future, an Iranian Navy fleet will be deployed to Italy to visit back the country, Iran's Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi said.
Czech Republic could restore Milan Kundera's citizenship Andrej Babiš has offered to restore Kundera’s citizenship almost 40 years after the country’s communist regime stripped him of it.
Iranian scholar points to "illegality of U.S. sanctions" on food, drug The President of Iran Academy of Medical Sciences in a letter warned against the illegality of U.S. sanctions on food and drugs.
Israeli Defense Minister resigns Israel’s hawkish Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced his resignation from the government on November 14.