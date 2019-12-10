Armenian monastery among Europe's most endangered heritage sites

PanARMENIAN.Net - Khoranashat Monastery in Armenia is one of Europe's most endangered heritage sites, according to a continental culture body, The National reports.

Fifty-year-old heritage organisation Europa Nostra has compiled a list of the 14 most at-risk buildings on the continent.

Khoranashat Monastery dates back to the Middle Ages and sits in a border area prone to landslides.

Other sites listed include Belgrade Fortress in Serbia, which has Roman archaeological elements, Italy's Tuscan Castle of Sammezzano, which has been badly affected by vandalism and theft, and Finland's post-war Tapiola Swimming Hall.

The Archaeological site of Ererouyk and the village of Ani Pemza in Armenia were named in the 7 Most Endangered heritage sites in Europe in 2016.